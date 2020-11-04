Ofcom progress 5G spectrum auction

The next UK spectrum auction has moved a significant step closer, with comms regulator Ofcom publishing the final regulations, application form and guidance for those looking to take part in the auction.

To help improve mobile services and give more people access to 5G networks, Ofcom will release 200 MHz of spectrum in two frequency bands:

80 MHz of spectrum in the 700 MHz band

120 MHz of spectrum in the 3.6-3.8 GHz band

Earlier in 2020, Ofcom confirmed the rules for how the auction will work. Today, it has made the formal regulations that are necessary for the auction to take place.

It has also published supporting documents for prospective bidders. These include updated guidance on the auction process, an updated information memorandum and the application form all parties wishing to take part will need to submit to Ofcom.

Ofcom currently expects to receive applications over two days, December 2nd and 3rd 2020, and that bidding will start in January 2021.

The timing of next steps will be kept under review, in light of Covid-19 developments. Ofcom will also confirm the dates for receiving applications by publishing a formal notice on its website, after the regulations come into force.