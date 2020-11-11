LGBTQ+ streaming service launches in UK

Froot, a new streaming platform, focused on bringing compelling content for and by the queer community, has launched in the UK and Ireland.

The new on-demand subscription service costs £2.99 a month or £29.99 a year (€3.49 a month or €34.99 a year in Ireland), and offers LGBTQ+ and allied audiences a mixture of inclusive, queer-focused content from drama to comedy, documentaries, reality and movies. The service is available through web browsers at froot.tv and through Froot apps for iOS and Android devices, Roku and Amazon Fire.

Content available at launch will include drag favourites such as Bob the Drag Queen: Live at Carolines and House of Drag (pictured); binge-worthy reality shows including The Whole Package, Don’t Quit Your Gay Job and Broke Straight Boys educational and informative documentaries including Nubia Amplified, Translation, Three Chords and a Lie, Translation and documentary strand OUTspoken; as well as hours of movies, comedy and other inclusive content.



The service will be adding further content throughout the year, with an autumn line-up of new programming including Trixie Mattel: Skinny Legend, Katya: Help Me I’m Dying, Sex & Violence and Hey Qween Season 8, with further shows, movies and documentaries added to the network every month.

Froot is owned by OMG (OUTtv Media Group), a global provider and aggregator of original LGBTQ+ television content. OMG are already active providers of LGBTQ+ content in multiple territories including Canada, New Zealand, Australia, South Africa and the US.

“We’re thrilled to be expanding our territories and including the UK and Ireland as part of our market,” said Brad Danks, CEO of OMG. “It’s our mission at OMG to ensure LGBTQ+ content is available and easily accessible to everyone, globally. We believe these are stories everyone needs to hear, and through the launch of Froot we’re excited not only to bring new LGBTQ+ programming to a UK audience but to partner with queer producers from across the country to commission a catalogue of creative and compelling queer content.”