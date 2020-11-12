Kudelski, naxoo extend partnership

The Kudelski Group, a specialist in digital security and IoT solutions, and naxoo, the cable operator of the City of Geneva, have announced a new partnership to secure naxoo’s LoRaWAN-based Sherpa network, dedicated to the Internet of Things (IoT). Kudelski will conduct a system-wide security threat assessment of naxoo’s IoT network as well as doing hardware- and software-based security assessments of devices that will be used on the network.

naxoo is heavily involved in the development of the smart and sustainable city, a commitment it has achieved by creating Citiz’n a coworking space specifically dedicated to the Smart City, and by developing Sherpa, a secure platform dedicated to the Internet of Things (IoT) that allows communities as well as institutional and private players to deploy and control networks of connected objects.

The development of IoT technologies enables intelligent management and energy optimisation of buildings (smart building), remote metering and opens up new perspectives for healthcare and agriculture players. The increasing complexity of data networks – sensors, devices, infrastructure, applications, storage – makes it necessary to manage security end to end and throughout its entire lifecycle, which is the objective of naxoo’s partnership with Kudelski.

Erick Pipault, Managing Director of naxoo, commented: “The combination of Kudelski’s expertise in digital security and naxoo’s infrastructure and operations will make our network a benchmark in the field of the Internet of Things. We will offer institutional and private players in the Lake Geneva area the first secure end-to-end IoT network, guaranteeing the confidentiality and integrity of their data and their customers’ data. Through this partnership, naxoo becomes a pioneer in infrastructure, technology and best practices for secure IoT networks.”

Kudelski Group Chairman & CEO André Kudelski, added: “Our security partnership with naxoo dates back to the 1990’s, and the expansion of this relationship to include IoT security is a testament to the innovative capabilities of both companies. By leveraging our IoT Security Labs and other technologies and services like Kudelski IoT keySTREAM, naxoo is creating a robust, reliable regional network for its customers that guarantees them trust, integrity and control for their IoT activities.”