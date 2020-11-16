TiVo back in court, this time with Sony

Sony has started a patent action against TiVo.

Sony, as well as a couple of its subsidiary companies, have commenced an action against TiVo (and its related businesses Rovi Guides and TiVo Solutions) before a California federal judge, arguing that its PlayStation consoles and similar products do not infringe patents controlled by TiVo.

In essence, Sony is arguing that it does not believe there is any need for it to further license patents from TiVo, and asks the court to end the dispute between the two companies.

Sony and TiVo had a patent licence agreement established in 2015 that has since expired.

Sony is asking the US District Court for the Northern District of California for a judgement to end the dispute.

TiVo had announced in 2017 that Sony (SNE) has renewed its multi-year intellectual property licence agreement. The licence to TiVo’s patent portfolios covered all of Sony’s worldwide products and services.