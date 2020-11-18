Disney+ goes live in Latin America

November 18, 2020
Disney+ is now available in Latin America and across the Caribbean.

The launch of The Walt Disney Company’s subscription streaming service marks another chapter in its global expansion, and brings Latin American subscribers permanent access to the platform.

Disney+ is the exclusive home in Latin America for all the available content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic, including globally-launched Original titles and a collection of local productions.

Some 70 local productions are currently in different stages of production reinforcing the Company’s commitment with producing local content developed by and for Disney+ by renowned production companies from Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and Argentina, and starring acclaimed talent from the region. The platform also includes acquired productions that exclusively premieres on Disney+.

Subscription prices are as below, and users can also access a free 7-day trial:

  • Argentina: ARS$ 385.00/month or ARS$ 3,850.00/year.
  • Brazil: BRL$ 27.90/month or BRL$ 279.90/year.
  • Chile: CLP$ 6,500.00/month or CLP$ 64,900.00/year.
  • Colombia: COP$ 23,900.00/month or COP$ 239,900/year.
  • Peru: PEN$ 25.90/month or PEN$ 259.90/year.
  • Mexico: MXN$ 159.00/month or MXN$ 1,599.00/year.
  • Costa Rica, Ecuador, and Panama: USD$ 5.99/month or USD$ 59.99/year.
  • Uruguay: USD$ 7.49/month or USD$ 74.99/year.

