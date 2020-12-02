Atresmedia launches KIDZ TV channel

Atresmedia, one of Spain’s largest TV groups, and Planeta, a children’s content provider, have joined forces to launch the KIDZ TV channel.

The channel, with over 1,100 hours of TV content, is available for free on Atresmedia’s streaming platform Atresplayer across all devices.

KIDZ includes children TV series and films that will be available on demand and on the digital linear channel which will launch in the coming weeks.

With this launch, Atresplayer adds a new channel to its exclusive Atresplayer’s channels Flooxer and Novelas Nova and to its Atesmedia’s linear channels Antena 3, La Sexta, Neox, Nova, Mega and Atreseries.