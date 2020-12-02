Netflix adds BBFC rating to all UK content

Netflix staff watched its entire catalogue, tagging sex scenes, depictions of violence and foul language, then fed this data into the algorithm.

David Austin, chief executive of the BBFC, commented: “With people spending increasing amounts of time online, it’s more important than ever for families to have clear, consistent advice on content so they can choose well. This innovative partnership with one of the biggest services in the UK has allowed us to do just that – and we’re delighted that Netflix’s entire UK catalogue now carries BBFC age ratings, which people know and trust. No matter what families choose to watch, they can watch with confidence.”

Netflix director of ratings policy and compliance Jessica Stansfield, added: “We wanted our members to see the same trusted age ratings on our service as they recognise from cinema and DVD – to simplify the process of choosing content, however they watch.”

Austin has now called on other streaming platforms in the country to follow Netflix’s lead