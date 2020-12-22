RTVE to launch new digital platform

Spain’s public broadcaster RTVE is set to launch a new digital platform in 2021 that will include all of its radio and TV content and channels.

The new platform will integrate its youth-oriented service Playz and its à la carte offer into one single service that will also include in-house TV content.

“We will be launching our own digital offer like other Spanish TV groups” commented Rosa María Mateos, president of RTVE adding: “We will adapt ourselves to the new ways of consumption on demand and the popularisation of mobile phones”.

RTVE follows in the footsteps of its rivals Mediaset and Atresmedia with their respective streaming platforms Mi Tele an Atresplayer.