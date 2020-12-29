Museum TV now available on Cosmote TV

THEMA, Canal+ Group subsidiary, has strengthmed its partnership with Greek pay-TV platform Cosmote TV and to announce a new launch on the platform – Museum TV channel is now available in the Family pack. THEMA is a longstanding partner of Museum TV and is handling its distribution worldwide.

“We are thrilled to partner with Cosmote TV to launch Museum TV in Greece. We strongly believe that Museum TV’s content, entirely dedicated to arts, will be a great addition to Cosmote TV’s content line-up”, commented Séverine Garusso, Head of Distribution EMEA at THEMA.

Museum TV is entirely dedicated to the visual arts, satisfying amateurs and experts alike. It appeals to a large audience through a fun and accessible tone.

“We are very excited to announce the launch of our channel Museum TV in Greece. It is the first TV channel entirely dedicated to arts. Museum seems to be a captivating channel for the Greek audience, as the country itself is an epitome of art and culture”, said Nela Pavlouskova, Museum TV Managing Director.