First Star titles revealed for Disney+

On February 23rd, Star will become the sixth brand to launch on SVoD platform Disney+, joining the line-up that already includes Marvel, Pixar, Star Wars, National Geographic and Disney.

Star will becomes the home for general entertainment on Disney+ and will double the amount of content available to watch on the service. It will host thousands of hours of television and movies from Disney’s creative studios, including Disney Television Studios, FX, 20th Century Studios and 20th Television.

The first titles to be available on the service include two originals: Detective thriller Big Sky from visionary storyteller David E. Kelley (Big Little Lies), and Love, Victor, a coming of age drama set in the world of the original 2018 film Love.

The two new series will join a range of iconic and class TV series including The X-Files, 24, Lost, Prison Break (pictured), How I Met Your Mother, Desperate Housewives, Atlanta and Black-ish, as well as the Die Hard movie franchise.

The same day as Star launches, the price of a Disney+ subscription will rise to £7.99 per month, or £79.90 per year, in the UK, up from the current £5.99 monthly/£59.99 annual rate