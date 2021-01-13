UHD Spain Association launches

The first UHD Association in Spain will launch next week with the aim of boosting 4K, 8K, HDR and new broadcasting technologies putting Spain at the same level as Germany, France, Italy and the UK with similar organisations.

Backed by International organisations including the UHD Alliance, UHD Forum and 8K Association, the Spanish Association will be formed by 18 companies among them RTVE, Cellnex, Dolby, Fraunhofer, Canon, Ateme, Hispasat, Sapec, Vestel, Rohde & Schwarz, Axion, Ametic, Atelan, Televes, Grupo ADM, Grupo Lavinia, UPM and Medina Media.

The Association is open to new companies and even professionals. The Association is an initiative launched by the production company Medina Media which since 2015 it organises the 4K HDR Summit in the country with the participation of manufacturers, TV channels, producers and consultancies firms.