NENT Studios UK partners with Dopamine

NENT Studios UK and Dopamine, the independently operated Mexican studio, announce are extending their existing relationship to now cover unscripted projects, primarily from British producers. This new co-development deal will see Dopamine effectively co-commission programming alongside UK broadcasters and platforms.

As a result, NENT Studios UK and Dopamine are now actively seeking relationships with factual producerst. NENT Studios UK’s SVP of acquisitions, Mette Kanne-Behrendsen, will be driving the editorial process.

The earlier scripted deal, which has psychological thriller Close to Me as its first project, sees the partners work together to co-finance, develop and produce English-language drama.

Adam Barth, NENT Studios UK’s commercial director has been working closely with Dopamine to grow the relationship. He commented: “NENT Studios UK and Dopamine have worked extremely well together over the past few months. We have a similar approach to business and a shared enthusiasm for content, so expanding our relationship to take in unscripted projects felt like the natural next step for us both. We already work with many leading UK factual and factual entertainment producers and we are excited that the added investment this new partnership brings could allow us to work with many more and quickly ensure that the right programming gets made to meet commissioners’ needs in 2021. Dopamine’s commitment to both NENT Studios UK and the British production industry in general is testament to the quality and breadth of exciting ideas coming out of the country at the moment.”

Maria Garcia-Castrillon, Dopamine’s chief of international business development, added: “Dopamine remains committed to its strategy of helping to create distinctive content that works on a global level. The UK is a leading world-class creative hub so we are delighted that our new investment in the territory could help trigger commissions and facilitate in bringing a variety of new unscripted programming to the screen.”