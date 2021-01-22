Mediaset ups ProSiebenSat.1 stake

From David Del Valle in Madrid
January 22, 2021
  •   
  •   
  •   

Mediaset Spain has increased its share in the German TV group ProSiebenSat.1 by 3.43 per cent to a total of 13.18 per cent, in an investment estimated at €104 million.

Mediaset Spain initially acquired a 5.5 per cent stake in the group in November 2019. Then, an additional 4.25 per cent in March 2020.

The company has strengthened its position in the German TV operator at a time when Mediaset’s plan to merge the Italian and the Spanish subsidiaries (‘Media for Europe’) has failed as a result of Vivedi’s opposition.

Meanwhile, Vivendi has bought into the Spanish Prisa media group, owner of El Pais and Cadena Ser, with the acquisition of a 7.89 per cent stake from HSBC bank for €52 million.


  •   
  •   
  •   

Related posts:

  1. Mediaset stalks ProSieben?
  2. Mediaset asks regulator to OK bigger ProSeibenSat1 stake
  3. Mediaset takes 9.6% stake in ProSiebenSat.1
  4. Mediaset exits US TV market
  5. Mediaset ups ProSiebenSat.1 stake

You must be logged in to post a comment Login