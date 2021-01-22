Mediaset ups ProSiebenSat.1 stake

Mediaset Spain has increased its share in the German TV group ProSiebenSat.1 by 3.43 per cent to a total of 13.18 per cent, in an investment estimated at €104 million.

Mediaset Spain initially acquired a 5.5 per cent stake in the group in November 2019. Then, an additional 4.25 per cent in March 2020.

The company has strengthened its position in the German TV operator at a time when Mediaset’s plan to merge the Italian and the Spanish subsidiaries (‘Media for Europe’) has failed as a result of Vivedi’s opposition.

Meanwhile, Vivendi has bought into the Spanish Prisa media group, owner of El Pais and Cadena Ser, with the acquisition of a 7.89 per cent stake from HSBC bank for €52 million.

