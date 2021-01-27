RTVE heads UHD Spain

Spanish public broadcaster, RTVE, will lead the recently created UHD Spain Association following RTVE’s Technology director, Pere Vila, being appointed as the president of the organisation.

The UHD Association in Spain has been created with the aim of boosting 4K, 8K, HDR and new broadcasting technologies putting Spain at the same level as Germany, France, Italy and the UK with similar organisations.

Backed by International organisations including the UHD Alliance, UHD Forum and 8K Association, the Spanish Association is formed by 30 companies among them RTVE, Cellnex, Dolby, Fraunhofer, Canon, Ateme, Hispasat, Sapec, Vestel, Rohde & Schwarz, Axion, Ametic, Atelan, Televes, Grupo ADM, Grupo Lavinia, UPM and Medina Media.

The Association is open to new companies and professionals. The Association is an initiative launched by the production company Medina Media which, since 2015, has organised the 4K HDR Summit in the country.