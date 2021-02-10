Vivendi seeks DTT channel in Spain

French group Vivendi is reportedly seeking to operate a DTT channel in Spain as part of its plan to strengthen its position in the country’s media market, now that it has become the second largest shareholder in media group Prisa with a 9.9 per cent stake.

To this end, Vivendi would have to lease a DTT channel from the existing TV operators with digital licences as the DTT spectrum is full and there are no plans to award new licences at a time when the second digital migration has just been completed.

Amongst the most likely candidates to align with Vivendi are Vocento group and Unidad Editorial with DTT licences leased to Paramount Channel and Disney Channel the former, and Gol and Discovery Max the latter. Kiss Media and Ten (Secuoya and Mediapro) also have potential, but Mediaset, Atresmedia, Real Madrid and 13 TV are ruling out a possible alliance as they want to maintain a long-term presence in the market.