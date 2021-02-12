KTV fined £50K for serious broadcasting breaches

UK broadcast regulator Ofcom has imposed fines totalling £50,000 (€57,000) on Khalsa Television Limited (KTV) for serious breaches of its broadcasting rules.

KTV broadcasts a range of cultural, religious and educational programmes to the UK’s Sikh community.

Ofcom’s first investigation found that KTV aired a music video on three separate occasions, which indirectly encouraged Sikhs living in the UK to commit violence, including murder, against people opposed to the Khalistan Liberation Front. Ofcom also found that the music video contained subliminal harmful messages in an apparent attempt to influence viewers without them being aware.

A second investigation found that a live discussion programme, Panthak Masle, featured a number of statements which were likely to incite crime or lead to disorder. This included material which amounted to implicit threats of violence towards Harnek Singh, a Sikh radio presenter living in New Zealand.

Ofcom concluded that these were serious breaches which warranted the imposition of statutory sanctions. It is fining KTV £20,000 in respect of the music video and £30,000 in respect of the discussion programme, both payable to HM Paymaster General.

In addition, KTV must not repeat either the music video or the discussion programme, and must air a summary of our decisions on a date – and in a form – set by Ofcom.