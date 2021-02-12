Netflix opening Canada office

Netflix has confirmed it is establishing a new base in Canada.

In a blog post, Ted Sandaros, Co-CEO and Chief Content Officer at Netflix, said: “We want to […] make a new home for Netflix in Canada – opening an office and hiring a dedicated content executive to work directly with the Canadian creative community.”

The blog post added: “Canada is an amazingly diverse country and growing our presence locally will help us share more authentically Canadian stories with the world, whether through the development of original content or through co-production and licensing opportunities. As always, the goal is to give our members great choice and control over what they watch. We’re excited about what’s to come – in the weeks ahead we’ll be announcing even more exciting news around local projects and relationships, and we can’t wait to open our new Canadian home to our creative partners.”