Court orders CloudFlare to stop hosting illegal IPTVs

A Milan Court has issued an order to US provider CloudFlare to stop providing hosting services to illegal IPTV operators.

Failure to do so will result in a penalty of €5,000 for each day of non-compliance with the judge’s order.

The Specialised Business Section of the Milan Court also ordered provider Google Ireland to provide information allowing the identification of the recipients of its services, according to DowJones.

The decisions are part of a series of measures taken by the Lega Serie A before the Milan Court, with the obligation imposed on ISPs to prevent access to 160 IPTV services and to block 2,200 IP addresses and domain names.

They also include the permanent blocking of IP addresses used for illegal transmissions and extend to subsequent address changes.

According to Lega Serie A CEO, Luigi De Siervo, the objective is to “eliminate illegal transmissions, protecting our product, licensees and consumers”.