DISH Network slows subs losses

February 22, 2021
US pay-TV broadcaster DISH Network has reported revenue totalling $4.56 billion (€3.7bn) for the quarter ending December 31st 2020, compared to $3.24 billion for the corresponding period in 2019.

Net income attributable to DISH Network totalled $733 million for the fourth quarter 2020, compared to $389 million from the year-ago quarter.

Net pay-TV subscribers decreased approximately 133,000 in the fourth quarter, compared to a decrease of approximately 194,000 in the year-ago quarter. The company closed the quarter with 11.29 million pay-TV subscribers, including 8.82 million DISH TV subscribers and 2.47 million SLING TV subscribers.

Retail wireless net subscribers decreased by approximately 363,000 in the fourth quarter, compared to a net decrease of 212,000 in the third quarter. The company closed the quarter with 9.06 million retail wireless subscribers.

For the year, DISH reported 2020 total revenue of $15.49 billion, compared to $12.81 billion in 2019.


