Spain: Profits fall at Mediaset and Atresmedia

The pandemic crisis has taken a big toll on the financial results of Spain’s two biggest TV groups, Mediaset and Atresmedia. Both saw their profits fall in 2020 by 15.6 per cent and 79.8 per cent to €178.7 million and €23.9 million, respectively.

Atresmedia, operator of Antena 3 TV and La Sexta among others, experienced a 59.6 per cent cut in its EBITDA to €74.3 million. Net revenues amounted to €866.3 million, down 16.7 per cent with and EBIT of €40.1 million versus €164.64 million in the same period last year, down 75.6 per cent.

Mediaset, operator of Tele 5 and Cuatro among others, had an EBITDA of €252.7 million, down 11 per cent, and an EBIT of €230.5 million, down 13 per cent. Net revenues fell by 11.6 per cent to €836.6 million.