ANGA COM online for 2021

In light of the ongoing pandemic, broadband and media exhibition ANGA COM, scheduled for June 8th to 10th in Cologne, is to be postponed to 2022. The new date is May 10th to 12th 2022. The 2020 edition was also cancelled because of the pandemic.

A new online congress – ANGA COM DIGITAL – featuring a virtual conference programme, networking and digital showrooms, will take place on the scheduled June 8th to 10th dates.

“It is still not foreseeable when international exhibitions will be permitted again and when the various travel restrictions will be lifted,” commented Dr. Peter Charissé, Managing Director of ANGA COM. “Our ANGA COM stands not only for product presentations and business deals, but also for the industry ‘coming close’ in the true sense of the word – and this in a relaxed and international atmosphere. Unfortunately, this cannot be guaranteed for 2021 with the necessary lead time. Therefore, we had to make the difficult, but from our point of view consistent decision for a renewed and longer-term postponement. We are looking forward to a brilliant comeback next year in May.”

According to show organisers, the online congress offers companies the opportunity to present themselves to an international audience in 2021. The registration for a Digital Partnership is now open. Digital Partners can actively participate in the extensive conference agenda on technology and strategy topics from the broadband and media sectors, promote their products and services in Digital Showrooms and take advantage of numerous networking options. A booklet with the services and prices of the Digital Partnerships as well as the registration forms are already available online at www.angacom.de/digital. Depending on the preferred partnership level (bronze to platinum), the costs range from €5,000 to €25,000.

“We would have loved to meet all our customers, partners and friends already this year,” added Charissé. “But with the new online congress ANGA COM DIGITAL, we are convinced to offer the best possible alternative under the current conditions. Our new digital event platform will provide companies with an online-optimised presence with showrooms, webinars and keynotes in order to address our unique, Europe-wide audience even under the current circumstances.”