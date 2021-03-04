StarTimes ‘still talking’ to beIN despite court order

StarTimes, the Chinese-owned pay-television operator in sub-Saharan Africa, is facing the threat of a winding up order after allegedly failing to pay beIN Media Group for rights to French football’s Ligue 1, according to a GlobalData report.

GlobalData also said that the broadcaster, part of Hong Kong-based holding company Century Sun, has delayed payments to other rights-holders, albeit these have not escalated to legal proceedings as yet.

But StarTimes insists it is not the subject of a ‘winding up’ order despite a formal petition being filed at a Hong Kong court.

What is not in dispute – although legal arguments might see changes emerge – is the amount claimed by Qatar-based beIN Media Group and in particular its sports division. beIN’s reported claim comes to some $11 million with interest accruing.

Lazarus Ibeabuchi, PR manager for StarTimes Nigeria, said that while the court proceeding were ongoing, the eventual decision of the Hong Kong court would not impact the company’s operations in Nigeria. He also said that StarTimes and beIN had been in “constant touch” and was confident that the two parties would resolve the matter.