Sky Sports reruns on NOW TV

NOW TV sports customers can now watch over 1000 hours of sports highlights, documentaries, news programmes and select reruns as part of a new On Demand addition to NOW TV’s Sky Sports Pass.

Sky Sports Pass holders will no longer have to wait until shows are broadcast, and instead will have access to all sports content. On Demand will be supported on both the NOW TV Sky Sports Day Pass (£9.99) and Month Pass (£33.99).

On Demand launches with Premier League and Formula 1 race re-runs, the latest boxing fights and highlights from the EFL, NBA, European and PGA Tour. Plus, customers can watch Gary Neville’s Soccerbox, PL: Retro, as well as documentaries such as Tiger Woods: Back, Lions 2017 Uncovered and AJ/WK: Wembley’s Greatest Fight. F1 fans can also stream Race to Perfection, a documentary series in collaboration with Formula 1 and Sky Sports.



Viewers can also catch up on their favourite sporting events once a fixture is over, up to seven days after it has been shown. All Premier League matches live on Sky Sports will also be available as reruns. Sky Sports’ On Demand offering is split by sport, so for those who prefer golf, boxing, or any of Sky Sports’ other channels, customers’ top picks can be accessed quickly.