Sutter to make feature directorial debut on Netflix

Kurt Sutter, creator of the Sons of Anarchy TV series, will write, direct and produce This Beast for Netflix – his first movie project as a director. Blumhouse will produce the feature film.

The movie will tell the story of an 18th century English village besieged by a mysterious and elusive beast. Dozens of innocents are slaughtered and the mayhem is driven to puritanical heights by religious fanaticism. The impossible task of killing the beast falls to a lowly trapper who promises he can stop the carnage.

“Bringing my disturbing, familial story sensibility into the Blumhouse world just seemed like something that had to happen. And This Beast is the perfect project for that marriage. And Netflix is the perfect venue for that bloody ceremony,” said Sutter.

“We’ve long been fans of Kurt and his unparalleled storytelling — that’s both visceral and packs an emotional punch. We’re excited that Blumhouse is producing his first feature for Netflix,” added Jason Blum, CEO and founder of Blumhouse.

Sutter also server as producer, writer and director on The Shield.