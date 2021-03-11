Discovery creates unified marketing solutions

Discovery has unveiled an enhanced marketing solutions offer for brand partners across its international markets that is says unites the company’s sports offering with its real life entertainment portfolio into a single proposition.

The move builds on the global launch of Discovery’s subscription streaming service, discovery+, in January

For the first time, this gives brand partners the opportunity to access all of Discovery’s content, on all of its platforms, across every global market, through one central buying point. Clients can now connect with Discovery’s entire audience through any of its offerings, including its multi-sport brand Eurosport and verticals such as the Global Cycling Network (GCN).

As part of the redefined and integrated offer, Discovery has also reimagined its Creative Brand Solutions capability, within its marketing offer, to enhance content opportunities available to international client partners. Discovery says its creative studio is already delivering new creative content together with some of the world’s biggest brands, helping them to connect with their audiences at scale in a deeper and more meaningful way.

A suite of marketing solutions will be presented for brands to allow them to achieve engagement at scale across the widest portfolio of platforms including via digital content, social media, long and short-form content, product placement, sponsorship, and technology partnerships.

Mike Rich, Head of Sports Marketing Solutions, said: “Today is a monumental step for our sports offer as we fully unify our international marketing solutions and advertising-sales within the broader offering of the Discovery family. We believe this will further strengthen our market-leading proposition and help brands tell their stories at scale, supporting them to deliver against communications goals which positively impacts their business objectives. As we head towards back-to-back Olympic Games and deliver the international rollout of discovery+, our partners can now fully take advantage of an enhanced marketing solutions offer which connects sport to the most comprehensive range of real life categories, including home, adventure, travel, food, nature, environment and science. This not only offers more ways to inform, fascinate and inspire, but allows brands to call on us to engage both the most passionate and broadest audiences they want to target.”