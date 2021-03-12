Telestream acquires Masstech

Telestream has announced its acquisition of Masstech. Telestream, a portfolio company of Genstar Capital, is a vertical market software business focused on the video space and is a global player in media workflow orchestration, media streaming and delivery technologies.

The company’s 10th acquisition comes shortly after Telestream’s purchase of EcoDigital – another specialist in content management system technology. Telestream says the combination of these two entities within the company make it a leading supplier to the content storage / management segment of the M&E market with over 1,000 active customer systems in operation worldwide.

Masstech creates intelligent, hybrid cloud-based storage and asset lifecycle management solutions for the M&E industry.

“Telestream has effectively rolled-up the archive management sector in less than six months through the acquisitions of DIVA and Masstech. The real winners are the customers since a company of Telestream’s scale is likely to bring stability to the archive management sector through greater investments in both R&D and enhanced service and support,” commented Joe Zaller, Founder of Devoncroft Partners. “Devoncroft’s 2020 Big Broadcast Survey (BBS) shows that Telestream is ranked in the top-5 globally for Net Promoter Score and ‘great customer service’ among media technology software brands. Further, buyers of archive management solutions ranked Telestream among the most trustworthy brands in the broadcast technology sector.