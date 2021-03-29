India’s DD Free Dish tops 40m users

India’s Doordarshan’s Free Dish FTA system has about 40 million users, according to the E&Y FICCI Media Entertainment Report 2020.

E&Y FICCI’s report says the reason for the growth is lower-cost TV sets, improved economic activity and the return of some major broadcasting names to the free-to-view package.

India’s television households will continue to grow at over 5 per cent till 2025, driven by connected TVs which could cross 40 million homes by 2025 and DD Free Dish could cross 50 million, E&Y FICCI said.

DD Free Dish’s mission statement is “to provide an alternative and affordable platform for quality entertainment and information to people without any subscription fee”.

Presently DD Free Dish hosts 161 TV channels including 91 Doordarshan channels (comprising 51 co-branded educational channels), 70 private channels and 48 radio channels.