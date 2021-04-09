discovery+ launches on Xfinity

Discovery and Comcast have announced the launch of discovery+ on Xfinity Flex, providing Xfinity Internet customers in the US with access to the streaming service.

Additionally, discovery+ will begin its rollout to X1 in the coming weeks, giving Xfinity TV customers access to more Discovery programming online alongside all the live and on-demand content they get as part of their TV subscription.

“As the definitive streaming destination for real-life storytelling, discovery+ serves fans with an unparalleled entertainment experience and a truly differentiated offering,” said Gabriel Sauerhoff, SVP, Digital Distribution and Commercial Partnerships at Discovery. “We are thrilled to expand our relationship with our valued partner Comcast to provide their customers with direct and easy access to discovery+ and other applications across their industry-leading entertainment platforms – Xfinity Flex, and soon X1.”

“The launch of discovery+ on Xfinity Flex, and very soon on X1, gives our customers access to more of the best entertainment from one of the newest streaming services on the market,” said Rebecca Heap, SVP, Video and Entertainment, Comcast Cable. “Whether a super fan or new to their content, X1 and Flex make it easy for customers to enjoy all the great programming discovery+ has available.”

Once available on each platform, X1 and Flex customers can access discovery+ by saying “discovery+” into the Xfinity Voice Remote, or by finding it within the app section. discovery+ is available in the US starting at $4.99 per month, with an ad-free version available for $6.99 per month.