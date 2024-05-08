Arqiva hires Cardozo and Lelyveld

Arqiva, the communications infrastructure and media services company, has announced the appointments of Caroline Cardozo as Director of Product, and James Lelyveld as Director of Software Engineering.

Cardozo joins Arqiva from Disguise, where she served as VP of Product. Prior to this, she was Director of Group Product, Discovery & AI at Sky where she led the product functions responsible for Sky’s Voice, Content Discovery and Personalisation capabilities and services across Sky’s Entertainment products, including Sky Q, Sky Glass and Now.

Before joining Arqiva, Lelyveld was SVP of engineering at DAZN, the live and on demand global sports streaming platform. During his tenure, he oversaw the engineering division responsible for all the back-end process as well as the wider product architecture. Prior to DAZN, Lelyveld held a number of roles within various sectors including at a fast-growing home energy services company and BT, involving a collaboration with Credit Suisse.

Together, Cardozo and James’ appointments will help to drive innovation across Arqiva’s business units.

“I’m thrilled to be joining Arqiva at such a pivotal moment in their story. Arqiva’s product portfolio is impressive, and I’m delighted to be working with a team of dynamic thinkers and innovators. Arqiva has been at the forefront of cloud transformation in the media and broadcast industry. This, coupled with their commitment to championing connectivity and data-driven change in the utilities space, is what really excites me about their current product portfolio. To truly be innovators, we need to be taking our customers on a journey, alongside delivering excellent products and services. I’m eager to build on Arqiva’s current product roster, and make sure that we’re best placed to meet the evolving needs of our customers,” said Cardozo.

“I’m excited to be joining Arqiva, to develop the team and drive innovation through the software function. We have a really strong core expertise here at Arqiva, and I’m looking forward to harnessing that to get to the bottom of our customer’s needs, delivering value to them, and allowing them to scale and be competitive in their markets,” commented Lelyveld.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Caroline and James to Arqiva. Together they will be invaluable assets as we strengthen our technology function. The broader technology landscape is changing and data is now at the forefront of boardroom decision making. At Arqiva we recognise and welcome this shift, and both Caroline and James will be critical in driving Arqiva’s market and product agility. They join Arqiva at a time when the broadcast and utilities sectors are going through transformative periods. Their wealth of knowledge and breadth of experience will be critical in helping our customers to navigate this transition and drive tangible and sustainable business value,” added Dom Wedgwood, Chief Technology Officer, Arqiva.