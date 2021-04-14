Amazon Studios signs Pogba deal

Amazon Studios has signed an overall deal with Manchester United footballer Paul Pogba. As part of this deal, Prime Video has also announced the greenlight of a new French Amazon Original, The Pogmentary, a docuseries giving a unique and intimate look at Pogba’s life, passions and origins, and opening up a side of him never seen before by fans.

Produced by Black Dynamite (Mediawan Group), The Pogmentary will launch exclusively on Prime Video in the UK and worldwide in 2022.

In the series, Pogba – one of the most successful and followed football players on the planet, with over 43 million followers on social media – will reveal what made him the man he is today and offer a unique glimpse into his life. Prime members will discover his world through previously unreleased footage from his childhood and conversations with his family, friends and teammates. His fans will also learn more about his life, passions and accomplishments, looking at the key moments on his journey that led to him becoming one of the most influential football players and icons in the world.

“Paul Pogba is one of the most prominent talents of his time, so we are thrilled to be collaborating with him with an overall deal and his series The Pogmentary,” said Georgia Brown, Head of European Originals, Amazon Studios. “We all know Paul for what he can do on a football pitch, but his influence reaches much further, and he is without doubt an icon for an entire generation. Through the unprecedented access afforded to us, Prime Video will show the man behind the fame, delving into his life off the pitch and letting him tell his story in his own words.”

“Paul Pogba has such an inspiring story of how, with hard work, passion, and the support of a loving family, any goal can be within reach,” added Thomas Dubois, Head of French Amazon Originals for Prime Video. “This is exactly the kind of story we want to tell on Prime Video; and exactly the type of ambitious, once-in-a-generation talented people we want to highlight in our docuseries. This unique, behind-the-scenes look at Paul Pogba’s life will captivate Prime members in France and around the world.”