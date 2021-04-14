Sofy.TV begins European roll out on Samsung TV Plus

AI assisted film-making company, Largo.ai, has announced the launch of its F.A.S.T TV channel, Sofy.tv, on Galaxy smartphones and tablets in the UK and Germany as part of Samsung TV Plus’s rollout of its free Smart TV video service.

Having first partnered with Samsung in November last year, Sofy.tv is an SVoD platform entirely dedicated to short films. With line up of over 200 shorts, refreshed monthly, and an extra 50 short films available on demand – sofy.tv positions itself as ideal content for mobile consumption.

Sofy.tv is available immediately via the free Samsung TV Plus app on Galaxy smartphones across the UK and Germany. It will roll out across France, Italy, Spain, Switzerland and Austria at the end of June 2021.

As with the Smart TV video service, content for mobile will be localised with subtitles for each region. The majority of the films are exclusive to Sofy.tv.



Sofy.tv, whose parent company, Largo, is an on-demand entertainment platform, launched in 2018 at the Cannes Film Festival. Specifically created to offer a home for short films. Sofy.tv, facilitates the distribution of short films to a larger audience and supports the filmmakers themselves by providing them with a means to commercialise their short films.

Sami Arpa – Co Founder and CEO, Largo Films, commented: “We are excited to build on the success of our partnership with Samsung and bring short form content to an even bigger audience across Europe with the Samsung TV Plus app.”

