Spain: Vodafone, TiVo launch Sponsored Discovery

TiVo has announced that Vodafone España has enabled TiVo’s Sponsored Discovery product across the Vodafone TV (VTV) platform in Spain, giving content owners a new way to promote content on the platform.

Sponsored Discovery is TiVo’s targeted advertising solution that places content promotions into key recommendation carousels to help streamline viewing choices and direct more consumers to the content they want to watch and enjoy.

Powered by TiVo’s Personalized Content Discovery Platform, these targeted content promotions are already driving audiences to content across multiple operators in North America. This new deployment in Europe with Vodafone España expands the footprint to over six million homes globally.

“Sponsored Discovery is already helping content owners find new audiences in an increasingly complex discovery journey,” said Walt Horstman, senior vice president, monetisation at TiVo. “Vodafone’s adoption of this product will both delight their customers by helping them find relevant content and open new revenue streams for Vodafone, delivering even more value for Vodafone’s relationship with TiVo.”

“We are excited to work with TiVo to bring Sponsored Discovery to the VTV platform in Spain,” added Ignacio García-Legaz, head of TV, Vodafone España. “In doing so, we are ensuring that content that is relevant to our customers’ tastes and interests is easier to find.”

Between January 2019 and December 2020, on certain content provider’s services in the US, TiVo’s Sponsored Discovery product delivered an average of 153 percent uplift in tune-in rate between the target group (those that received the Sponsored Discovery content promotion) and the background group (those that did not receive the content promotion)