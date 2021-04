Spain: FTTH reaches 11.7m lines

FTTH continues its rapid expansion in Spain adding 107,651 lines in February to reach a total of 11.7 million lines.

In one year, the FTTH market has gained 1.3 million lines, according to latest CNMC data, versus a 0.7 million loss of DSL lines.

Overall, 81.8 per cent of FTTH lines belonged to the three main operators, Movistar, Orange (including Jazztel), Vodafone (including Ono).