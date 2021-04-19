Amazon Kids now on Fire TV in UK

Amazon has announced the expansion of Amazon Kids and Amazon Kids+ to select Fire TV devices in the UK. Now families are able to watch thousands of kid-friendly TV shows and films via their main TV screens.

The new Fire TV experience now allows parents to setup or use existing Kids Profiles with Amazon Kids. Parents can add purchased TV shows, films and downloaded apps such as Netflix, Disney+, and BBC iPlayer to their kids’ profiles. When paired with an Amazon Kids+ subscription, kids can access thousands of films and TV shows, including new and popular titles like Peppa Pig, Mr Bean, Paw Patrol, iCarly, Fireman Sam, Lego Ninjago and Amazon Kids+ Original Super Spy Ryan.



Parents who are Prime members can also add kid-friendly Prime Video content to their child’s Amazon Kids profile.

Additionally, parental controls give parents the ability to manage their child’s settings, including customisable time limits, age filters, and weekday and weekend settings. They can also create a PIN to ensure only age-appropriate content is accessible.

Amazon Kids on Fire TV is available on Fire TV Stick Lite, Fire TV Stick (3rd Gen), Fire TV Stick 4K, and Fire TV (3rd Gen, Pendant Design). Amazon Kids on Fire TV will be rolling out to Fire TV Stick (2nd Gen) later this year.