BT condemns European Super League

On April 18th, Premier League football clubs Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur revealed that they are among 12 clubs who have agreed to join a new European Super League (ESL).

If the new league were to form, the Premier League teams will join AC Milan, Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Inter Milan, Juventus and Real Madrid in the new competition.

The ESL said the founding clubs had agreed to establish a “new midweek competition” with teams continuing to “compete in their respective national leagues”.

Many have condemned the move, including UEFA, the Premier League, Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville, and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. And now BT Sport, which currently holds the rights to Premier League, FA Cup, Europa League and Champions League football, has reacted.

A statement reads: “BT recognises the concerns raised by many of football’s leading voices and fans, and believes the formation of a European Super League could have a damaging effect to the long term health of football in this country. As a sport broadcaster showing Premier League, UEFA club football and National League football as well as being lead partner for all the Home Nations football teams, we strongly believe that football makes a significant positive contribution to people’s lives at every level, and this needs to be protected.”

At time of writing, Sky, the BBC nor Amazon have responded to the ESL news.