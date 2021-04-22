Portugal’s Sport TV remains in the red

Portuguese sports pay-TV network Sport TV reported losses of €5.69 million in 2020, up 59 per cent on the previous year, when they amounted to €3.57 million.

The figures are included in the 2020 annual financial report of Portuguese operator NOS, in which it owns a 25 per cent stake.

Previously, Sport TV turned a profit, both in 2018 (€2.97 million) and in 2017 (€4.9 million).

Last year, NOS reduced its investment in the premium sports channel to zero.

The other shareholders of Sport TV are MEO, Vodafone Portugal and Olivedesportos, each with a 25 per cent share.

Sport TV’s channels are distributed by the three leading pay-TV operators in Portugal (Meo, NOS and Vodafone), but not by Nowo.