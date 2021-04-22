Samsung TV Plus European mobile launch

Samsung Electronics has confirmed the launch of Samsung TV Plus, one of the top apps on Samsung Smart TVs, in the Galaxy Store and Google Play Store for select Galaxy smartphones.

The app offers select Galaxy users instant access to 94 free channels with no need for any payments, sign-ups, subscriptions or additional devices.

After a successful launch of the service on mobile and tablet in the US in September 2020, Samsung users in Europe are getting their turn.

Samsung Galaxy smartphone and tablet users will now gain access to high-quality content from big-name brands such as Vevo Pop, Teletubbies, Euronews and Bloomberg TV+, all available to enjoy on-demand for free. Samsung TV Plus also has its very own channel exclusive to the platform, ‘Comedy’, which hosts an array of great UK and US favourites such as Hot in Cleveland, Russell Howard’s Good News and Taskmaster Best Bits. With different shows and channels across seven EU territories and more channels being added constantly, there truly is something for everyone, says Samsung.

The service is already available on all Samsung Smart TV models manufactured from 2016 onward in twelve countries around the world, and will be made available on mobile and tablets today, in the UK and Germany, expanding to other European markets later this year. The mobile app will be exclusive to Samsung Galaxy phone or tablet owners, and available to download immediately to gain access to 100% free content for anyone with an internet connection.

From April 28th the service will also be accessible via Samsung’s brand new ‘Samsung Free’ page. With a single swipe right, users will be able to read news, play games and now watch TV Plus highlights straight from the home screen, making it easier than ever for users to access their favourite shows. Phones that upgrade to R OS or any Samsung phone model from 2021 will offer Samsung Free preloaded, while other users can choose Samsung Free from the Galaxy Store.

“We put the user and their needs at the heart of everything we do,” stated Gus Grimaldi, Head of Product Services, Samsung Europe. “The launch of Samsung TV Plus on mobile and tablets across the UK and Europe will allow us to deliver premium content to viewers on-the-go, on their terms. Audiences should have the flexibility to consume shows they enjoy in whatever way suits them. This app will ensure people have access to high-quality shows and blockbusters for free whenever they want them – whether that’s at home or outside on the go as we start to enjoy places and services opening up again.”