Globecast promotes Genevois and Bonneau

Globecast, the global solutions provider for media, has announced that Denis Genevois has been promoted to Marketing and Communications VP with Valéry Bonneau promoted to Internal and External Communications Director. Genevois also sits on the Executive Committee and reports directly to Globecast CEO Philippe Bernard. Bonneau reports to Genevois in his new role. Previous Communications Group VP, Olivier Zankel, has left to take up another position within Orange Group.

Bernard commented “We have seen over the last year in particular the vital importance of clear and concise internal and external communications in what has been a challenging time for the world. We know that our customers greatly appreciate it and this is something that we must continually strive to improve upon. I have great faith in the abilities of both Denis and Valéry to rise to the ongoing challenge.”

As Marketing and Communications VP, Genevois is responsible for defining both internal and external communication strategies, setting clear strategic directives in close cooperation with key members of staff and their teams around the world. He is tasked with maximising the visibility and clarity of messaging. He will continue to define how services work as well as reporting sales performance. He has been with the company for 20 years.

He will be supported by Bonneau, who has been with the company for more than ten years, most recently as Digital Marketing Manager, a role that now forms part of his new position.

Bernard added: “Both Denis and Valéry have in-depth knowledge of Globecast, our evolving role and the market more widely. They also both have a strong history in communications and strategy roles and I’d like to welcome them to their new positions. I’d also like to take the opportunity to thank Olivier Zankel for all his work over the last ten years and we wish him well in the future.”