Vena network from BT Media & Broadcast

BT Media and Broadcast – the broadcasting division of BT Wholesale – has launched Vena, describing it as a world-first, software-defined smart broadcast network that simplifies how media companies produce and distribute incredible content.

Designed to supporting all needs across live, streaming and data and with integrated Application Programming Interfaces (APIs), Vena is compatible with existing systems and supply chains, as well as future platforms and technologies, enabling users to add automation, efficiency, end-to-end control and visibility across entire media ecosystems. The launch signals a significant step in the evolution of broadcast technology, underpinned by the strength of BT’s network.

According to BT Media and Broadcast, Vena will play a significant role throughout the media landscape, delivering key benefits to a number of organisation types including major sports broadcasters, broadcast service providers and production companies. The solution is designed t0 bring resilience and reliability to users, and proactively look after high-definition broadcast video and high-volume data feeds through analysing the greatest levels of availability, re-routing where and when necessary to ensure content reaches its destination and faults are addressed quickly.

It says Vena optimises workflows through providing real-time, single pane snapshots of network performance, with self-serve portals enabling instant configuration. The network’s operating system is cloud-based, meaning decentralised management and ensuring engaging content can be produced in and distributed to all corners of the UK.

“We’ve developed Vena to empower organisations to evolve in an industry that is changing rapidly,” explained Faisal Mahomed, Director of BT Media and Broadcast. “Customer expectations are increasing while their behaviour is shifting to more on-demand content, and broadcasters and media companies need to adapt for these new forms of media consumption.”

“With our Vena launch, we’re able to provide a smart broadcast network compatible with current and future technologies. Delivering end-to-end, Vena provides greater ability and oversight giving organisations more control about how they produce content, reducing the time and resources needed to get great content to our screens. Vena will form the backbone of broadcast technology for generations to come,” he asserted.