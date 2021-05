Mediaset Spain profit down 25%

Mediaset Spain saw its profit fall by 24.9 per cent in the first quarter, down to €36.7 million from €48.9 million in the same period last year.

Net revenues amounted to €184 million, down 19.9 per cent with an EBITDA reaching €51.3 million, down 23.7 per cent. EBIT was €47.1 million, a 23.7 per cent decline against the same period last year.

The ongoing ad crisis, as a result of the pandemic, is the main cause for the gloomy results.