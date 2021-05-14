OneWeb and SoftBank get closer

Japanese media conglomerate SoftBank and satellite broadband provider OneWeb have announced an agreement for “mutual cooperation to promote OneWeb’s satellite communication services in the global and Japan markets. SoftBank and OneWeb will promote satellite communication services via the combination of OneWeb services and SoftBank’s services, including advanced communication and Digital Transformation platform services”.

A joint statement added: “SoftBank and OneWeb will collaborate in market development for Japan and global markets, and jointly engage in technical and product development to enhance their competitiveness in these markets. This collaboration encompasses obtaining regulatory approvals and the setting up of ground stations in Japan.”

It continued: “To deliver Internet connectivity worldwide, and to digitalize and revolutionize analogue industries, SoftBank aims to provide advanced seamless connectivity services and DX platform services by using global connectivity solutions that incorporate OneWeb’s services.”

SoftBank is an investor in OneWeb along with the UK government, Bharti Global of India, Hughes Network Systems and more recently Eutelsat.