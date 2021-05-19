Mediapro takes Orange France to Court

Spanish TV group Mediapro has taken legal action against Orange France before the Paris Commercial Court demanding – €3.6 million over La Ligue 1 and 2 football TV rights.

Mediapro justifies that amount on the grounds that it needs to pay its suppliers and former employees. Orange has refused that request and asked for a compensation of over €6 million as a result of the closure of Telefoot that stopped the football transmissions.

Mediapro says that there has been no interruption of service for Orange subscribers since they switched to Canal+ offers on the weekend of the break between the two channels .

The group, led by Jaume Roures, had been forced to sell its TV rights and reimburse the Professional Football League up to €100 million in exchange for the lack of legal action.

Roures’ group has already taken Canal+ to Court last November for “abuse of a dominant position”.