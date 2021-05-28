Global Eagle rebrands

Global Eagle Entertainment (GEE), having emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy reconstruction, is rebranding itself. The new name, ANUVU, will cover the new business and its subsidiaries including masFlight, NavAero and Criterion.

Global Eagle filed for bankruptcy protection in July 2020 and exited the process in March this year. The problems with Covid and airlines grounding their fleets and the collapse of the holiday cruise business were responsible for the Chapter 11. Also not heling were the problems with Boeing’s MAX aircraft (where GEE equipment was standard for many fleets).

Josh Marks, CEO, says: “Our recent sale to new owners and their investment in our business provides a unique opportunity to align our brand with our vision. We recently divested our non-mobility businesses to focus on mobility markets including airlines, cruise lines, yachts, energy transportation and government. Since we formed as a SPAC over a decade ago, we have operated under the Global Eagle brand as we acquired companies serving airlines and maritime markets.”

“Now, as one company aligned around passenger entertainment and connectivity, we introduce you to Anuvu, our take on ‘a new view.’ Our new brand honors our extensive history but keeps the future in focus. This is more than a name change; our new brand and fresh visual identity highlight the innovative perspective we deliver to the mobility markets we serve. We continue to invest in technology that meets our customers’ performance and value requirements today, while providing a future roadmap with curated content, cloud-based content operations, and multi-platform broadband satellite networks. Now more than ever, our clients seek a partner that will support them as passenger and guest expectations accelerate post-pandemic,” Marks added.

Earlier in May the company signed a multi-year contract with Eutelsat for use of its aging Eutelsat 7A/139WA craft which is in inclined orbit. GEE/Anuvu has also renewed contracts with satellite operator ABS.