Movistar, Orange talk price for La Liga and UEFA rights

The two largest telco operators in Spain, Movistar and Orange, are negotiating the renewal of their deal to broadcast La Liga and the European football competitions on their platforms – with the latter trying to drive prices down as a result of the pandemic.

Movistar, owner of the pay-TV rights until 2022, aims to amortise the €3 billion it paid for the La rights and Orange does not want to pay more than €300 million. Movistar is obliged by law to share this premium content at a reasonable price, complying with the conditions imposed by the regulator CNMC.

Meanwhile, Movistar and OTT platforms (DAZN, Amazon etc) are putting pressure on La Liga to reduce the cost of the football rights in the forthcoming auction for the next four seasons. UEFA TV rights may face a devaluation of €700 million as a result of the pandemic.