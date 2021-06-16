AWS launches AWS Elemental Link UHD

AWS has announced the general availability of AWS Elemental Link UHD, a High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) encoding device that makes it easier to connect a live UHD video source, like a camera or other video production equipment, to AWS Elemental MediaLive for video processing in the AWS Cloud.

With Link UHD, AWS says users can seamlessly create high dynamic range (HDR) outputs, including HDR 10 and HLG, in MediaLive channels to ensure a high-quality picture for a range of streaming applications – from enterprise events and live sports to music, fitness classes, education, training, healthcare and beyond.

AWS Elemental Link UHD boasts high performance HEVC encoding for UHD (up to 2160p at 60 fps with 10 bit colour depth) video feeds, in addition to the features included in the AWS Elemental Link HD encoder. Link UHD and Link HD devices ship fully configured to the user’s AWS account and can be controlled and monitored remotely using the MediaLive console. Users simply connect the device to power, an IP network, and an SDI or HDMI video source, and the video is automatically accessible in the MediaLive console in less than a minute.

All AWS Elemental Link devices work with AWS Elemental MediaLive, part of AWS Media Services, a suite of cloud-based services that streamline video creation, transport, packaging, storage, monetisation and delivery.