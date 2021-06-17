BT Sport launching The Rugby’s On chat show

On June 17th, BT Sport will air the first episode of The Rugby’s On, a new chat show giving a humorous and informed take on the week’s news from the world of rugby.

The Rugby’s On will be hosted comedian and Saracens fan Hal Cruttenden, alongside his guests, the former England and Lions back Ugo Monye, and fellow comedian Andrew Maxwell.

Inspired by BT Sport’s popular The Football’s On show, the show gets underway ahead of this weekend’s Gallagher Premiership semi-finals, which will both be exclusively live back-to-back on BT Sport 1 from 1pm on June 19th.