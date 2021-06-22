Palm TV brings influencer marketing to Africa

South Africa’s Palm TV, the brainchild of tech entrepreneur Patrick Palmi, is connecting African influencers to a 20 million+ audience of fans, giving them unique insights into their lives.

The free service is currently available to stream from PalmTV’s site, as well as from social media platforms. It is also concurrently streamed to roadside digital billboards and Smart TVs on public transport, taxi ranks, golf clubs, clinics and hospitals.

The live video streaming service allows viewers to find out more about and even purchase outfits that hosts and guests are wearing, or food and drinks they consume during the show. “Global e-commerce companies such as Alibaba have proven that live commerce is a new way that shoppers want to engage with and buy online,” Palmi says. His vision is to utilise the combination of social media, influencer marketing and social commerce to do just that – empowering small African businesses to advertise and sell their products at more affordable price points than those of traditional TV.

The company has already formed partnerships with South Africa’s most influential social media stars such as Lasizwe, Capro, Nolo Phiri and Pong Pong, who have joined the platform to produce live content for viewers. Other media personalities include the likes of Vusi Thembekwayo, DJ Sbu, Enhle Mbali, Ayanda Thabethe, Ayanda Borotho and Zacharie Bababswe. They have also signed France’s Caast.tv to bring the first live video shopping experience to Africa.

“Caast.tv is confident that live commerce will bring more visibility, conversions and a better customer experience for brands and e-merchants in South Africa,” explains Palmi. “They trust us to be their ideal partner to organise great live shows to make sure brands stand out and sell better through this channel.”

The company currently produces 10+ live interactive and engaging TV programmes per week, featuring media personalities and social media sensations. It aims to expand this into a 24-hour live channel in due course, as well as expanding its offerings through strategic local partnerships in the USA, Europe and Asia.