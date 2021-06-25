A+E Networks takes stake in Reel One

A+E Networks has acquired a 35 per cent stake in Newen’s majority-owned content provider Reel One, which is based in Montreal with offices also in with offices in Los Angeles, London and Buenos Aire.

Newen remains a majority shareholder in Reel One with a 51 per cent stake.

A+E Networks has also signed a multi-year output deal to acquire 40 titles produced by Reel One every year. The company typically produces around 100 titles a year.

“Reel One is a leading global player in the highly attractive made-for-TV movie space,” commented David Bank, executive VP of corporate development and strategy at A+E Networks. “We’ve historically enjoyed a great commercial partnership with them and are highly confident that this transaction will allow us to create even greater value on a strategic basis.”