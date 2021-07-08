Vodafone in FTTH migration talks with Telefónica, Onivia

Vodafone Spain is negotiating the FTTH migration of its ONO HFC network with Telefónica and the regional telco Onivia Networks.

These two companies have submitted proposals to Vodafone to lease their FTTH networks, as MásMóvil and Euskaltel do, to enable the UK telco to migrate its HFC customers to FTTH, according to Expansión.

With the migration, Vodafone would consolidate its FTTH customer base and could pull out of the old coaxial HFC connection that it inherited from ONO. The renting of FTTH networks is a common practice in Spain implemented by companies like MásMóvil, Euskaltel and Orange.

Meanwhile, MásMóvil has received the final greenlight from Stock Market regulator CNMV to complete the acquisition of Euskaltel, a process that will be concluded by the end of the month.