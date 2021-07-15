Markle developing Netflix animated series

Archewell Productions, the production company founded by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, is creating its first animated series with Netflix. The series, called Pearl (working title), focuses on a young girl’s heroic adventure as she learns to step into her power and finds inspiration from influential women throughout history.

Markle will serve as an Executive Producer of the series alongside David Furnish, Carolyn Soper, Liz Garbus, Dan Cogan and Amanda Rynda.

“Like many girls her age, our heroine Pearl is on a journey of self-discovery as she tries to overcome life’s daily challenges. I’m thrilled that Archewell Productions, partnered with the powerhouse platform of Netflix, and these incredible producers, will together bring you this new animated series, which celebrates extraordinary women throughout history. David Furnish and I have been eager to bring this special series to light, and I am delighted we are able to announce it today,” commented Markle.